Nico Castillo narrates as he was about to Bleed

Without a doubt one of the moments that has impacted the fans of the Eagles the Americais what happened to the chilean striker Nicholas Castle, which suffered a terrible stroke, which put her life at risk. Although today, fortunately, is doing much better health, today told how bad the happened in his time.

Nico in a recent interview with Juan Guzman Gasso W Sports, told as it happened during the time more complicated your condition. Castle confessed that he was about to bleed, as it lost up to 3 liters of blood.

“I wanted to move and I again bleed. That is where I saw black. I was already losing blood. With traffic to the hospital will delay 40 minutes. My brother were playing the horn. I already looked all white; I was going unconscious. I lost almost 3 litres of blood”

– Nico Castillo

Without a doubt moments extremely complicated for the attacker chilean, which has been quite bad in recent months. Hopefully that will slowly go recovering, to go back to see him on the courts as soon as possible, because no doubt he is a player very valuable when healthy.