Nicolas and Carla “very affected” by their divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen has seen its second request for a divorce from Olivier Sarkozy refused. Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni would be “highly affected” of this separation.

[Mis à jour le 20 mai à 11h03] For the second time in a few weeks, Mary-Kate Olsen asked a divorce in the emergency ofOlivier Sarkozyaccording to TMZ. But this query has yet been refusedwhile the justice administrations of New York is slow. After 5 years of marriage 8 years of love, the ex-actress of 33 years and wishes to the separation more quickly her husband, the little brother of Nicolas Sarkzoy. The famous twin would have asked for a divorce, in the fastest time possible.

The reasons for this hasty decision ? “My husband waits until I moved out of our house Monday, may 18, 2020, in a New York city break because of the Covid-19 (…). I’m petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the house in which we lived and, if he succeeds, I’ll not only lose my house, I could also lose my personal property (…). And it is impossible for me to find a new apartment in such a short time“would have she said according to People.

The due date being exceeded, Mary-Kate Olsen would have been hosted by her twin sister, Ashleyin an apartment outside of New York, if one believes E ! News.

Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni, in “highly affected”

Moreover, in the divorcethe fashion designer said she wished her personal fortune is preserved and Olivier Sarkozy continue to pay for her health costs and dental. Finally, she asked to keep the access of their house of the Hamptons and their second Manhattan apartment.

Nicolas Sarkozy has not responded publicly in the face of the separation of Olivier Sarkozybut a source believed that the ex-president of the Republic is far from being indifferent to the distress of his little brother. “It became very ugly what is going on between them… Carla and Nicolas are surely very affected by the situation of Olivier and very unfortunate for this failure“we read in Here Paris.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy : the reasons for a divorce surprise

Why the fashion designer of 33 years and the business man the franco-american of 50 years would they, therefore, desired a separation ? “It is based on his great career and it is very French and wanted it to be more available“explained a source close to the couple People. It would also be complicated to manage the day to day with “a girl who is a billionaire from the twenties“we read that.

With her twin sister Ashley Olsen, the former actress has created clothing lines for their brands The Row and Elizabeth and James. A real fashionista who doesn’t want to choose between her career and a man !

The former actress had already filed his divorce on 17 April, but it was rejected. The crisis of the sars coronavirus is in full swing and the justice administrations of New York cannot be applied for cases of emergency, for the time being.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkzoy : an unexpected love

Between Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, the romance had still looked like a fairy tale. The lovers meet in 2012 and fell in love immediately. If the brother of Nicolas Sarkozy just divorced from his first wife Charlotte Bernardat this time, he easily finds love in the person of the former actress of The Feast In The House.

“He wanted to keep it for life (…) He says she is bright as the lightning, and that she is mature for her age“had assured a close to the couple, shortly after their meeting, to US Weekly. Two years after, the business man request her beautiful wedding passing in a Cartier ring of 81 000 dollars (73 000 euros) to the finger when vacation in Jamaicaaccording to the Daily Mail. !

Marriage under high surveillance

Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen, in 2014 © RR5/WENN.COM/SIPA

In November 2015, they celebrate their union away from prying eyes… Only fifty relatives are invited and all must submit their mobile phone at the entrance in order that no photo does not leak in the press. But a guest key is missing: Nicolas Sarkozy. The big brother of the groom shines by its absence…

Family feud, or a simple impediment ? Some time later, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy explains, in the program Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reasons for this mysterious absence : “They invited us and then we have not been able to go there for a stupid reason, a reason geographic because we had to come here (in the United States, editor’s note) and that we could not“.

Charlotte Bernard, the first wife Olivier Sarkozy, does not see this union with a good eye and judge their marriage “grotesque” with the National Enquirer. “Charlotte certainly wouldn’t want his children to attend Mary-Kate, who has a history of feasts and wild drinking bouts“, entrusts one of his close friends at the magazine.

In spite of everything, for years, the couple file the perfect love and Mary-Kate Olsen endorse when even the habit of mother-in-law of the two children of her husband, Julien, 23 years old, and Margot, 20 years old.

The romance button suddenly to its end for reasons unknown (for now) …