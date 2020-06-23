Nicolas Bedos is celebrating father’s day with a picture of touch of Guy Bedos

This Sunday, June 21, 2020, anonymous and celebrities from all over the world have celebrated the feast of the parents, and in particular through social networks. In Addition To-Atlantic, Jessica Biel, Cardi B, Ben Stiller or Chris Evans we have posted a loving message on Instagram to celebrate the event.

On the French side, Nicolas Bedos has chosen to sobriety, to pay tribute to his father Guy Bedos, who died on the 28th of may last, at the age of 85 years. The picture posted reveals that the two men in front against front, looking at each other. It says, simply, “happy feast day to all the fathers.” A tender snapshot already “liked” by nearly 30 000 people, and has reacted to many celebrities, including Michael Cohen, Elsa Zylberstein, Alessandra Sublet, Michel Denisot and Alex Lutz.

“It was beautiful, it was fun, free, and brave. As I am proud of you who have had the father. Hugs Desproges and Dabadie. Since we are all in Paradise“. It is with these words that Nicolas Bedos had announced the death of his father, still in your account of Instagram. A few days later, Augustin Trapenard had read a letter that he had entrusted this last to the microphone of radio France Inter. He began with : “Dad, last night near you. Candles, a little whiskey, his hand so thin and feminine that served the mine until the day of the last day. Your child’s point of view that it disarms a little bit more the guy that I turn. Above your bed, a mess of photos, Jean-Loup Dabadie to Gisèle Halimi, of Desproges to Camus, passing by Guitry. Was voted on in the same, do not pray to the same ghosts, but they are grouped with a sense of humor and love…”

Camille Sanson