Nicolas Sarkozy : Mary-Kate Olsen asked for divorce after 5 years of marriage with his half-brother, Olivier

After 5 years of marriage, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have made the decision to get a divorce. And while the procedure is still in progress, the stylist has asked that the case be dealt with urgently in order to be able to leave the marital home.
Urgent request of divorce to Mary-Kate Olsen. After five years of marriage, the ex actress converted in the styling and her husband Olivier Sarkozy divorce, according to several u.s. media Wednesday, may 13. A decision that goes back a number of weeks already, but the process has been put on hold because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. However, there is an urgency to Mary-Kate Olsenbecause her husband, who is none other than the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy, he was expressly asked to leave the apartment where they live in New York, and, by the 18th of next may. A move impossible for the twin sister of Ashley Olsen, due to the containment.
If she has signed an application for divorce on the 17th of April last, it has not yet been approved by the New York courts, which are currently accepting applications for divorce because of the Covid-19. As a result, the young wife of 33 years, has asked for an emergency ordinance in order to enable him to file legal documents to end her marriage with Olivier Sarkozyreports US Weekly. In addition, the former star of The feast in the house asked her husband to give him a delay until 30 may in order to move, reports TMZ. A time that would allow the designer to comply with the pre-nuptial agreement signed by the couple, but also to protect his property. A message to which Olivier Sarkozy however, has not given result.
Together since 2012, it is in November 2015 Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy said “yes” during an intimate ceremony in Manhattan. A real blow to the ex-actress, who in 2017 seemed more pleased than ever with the businessman franco-american. “I have a husband, two beautiful children and a life ; in the evening I have to go home and prepare the dinner”explained it at the time The Editadding to have found a balanced way of life. Now it was with his sister Ashley she finds comfort, precise ENews.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© © Billy Chappel / KCS PRESSE
2/14 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 1 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 17, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. NO CREDIT
© © Stars Image Bank / KCS PRESSE
3/14 –
Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen at the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction at Sotheby’s in New York, New York, USA, 11 October 2017
© GTRES / BESTIMAGE
4/14 –
Olivier Sarkozy and his wife Mary-Kate Olsen attend the Global Champions Tour CSI2 Madrid 2019, Madrid, on 17 may 2019.
© The ImageDirect / Bestimage
5/14 –
Exclusive – Margot, the daughter of Olivier Sarkozy Olivier Sarkozy – The sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are celebrating their anniversary (33 years) in New York on June 13, 2019. They wear a headband on which we can read “Birthday girl”.
© Agence / Bestimage
6/14 –
Special price – Exclusive – Olivier Sarkozy and his girlfriend Mary Kate Olsen is promenent in the streets of the East Village, after the dejeune at the restaurant Quartino New York. On November 18, 2012
© © Billy Chappel / KCS PRESSE
7/14 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 1 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 17, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. NO CREDIT
© NO CREDIT
8/14 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 2 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 18, 2019 in Madrid, Spain
© NO CREDIT
9/14 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 2 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 18, 2019 in Madrid, Spain
© BORDENAVE-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE
10/14 –
Exclusive – Special Price – No web – No blog – Mary-Kate Olsen and her fiancé Olivier Sarkozy at the airport Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport to go to New York after their stay in Paris, on April 6, 2014.
© AGENCE / BESTIMAGE
11/14 –
Exclusive – Special Award – Mary-Kate Olsen and her boyfriend Olivier Sarkozy leave Paris from the airport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport after having spent a few days in Paris. On January 6, 2013.
© Charles Guerin / Bestimage USA
12/14 –
Exclusive – No Web-no Blog – Olivier Sarkozy encourages his wife Mary-Kate Olsen at jumping “the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton near New York city on September 1, 2016. She has ridden two horses different fore mentioned ones “Fire of Love” and “WKD Tokyo”.
© CPA / Bestimage
13/14 –
Mary-Kate Olsen – celebrities arrive at the MET 2017 Costume Institute Gala on the theme of “Rei Kawakubo/comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between” in New York, may 1, 2017
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
14/14 –
Ashley Olsen, Mary Kate Olsen – Arrivals of people at the 71st edition of the MET Gala (Met Ball, Costume Institute Benefit) on the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, on may 6, 2019.