Nicolas Sarkozy : Mary-Kate Olsen asked for divorce after 5 years of marriage with his half-brother, Olivier

After 5 years of marriage, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have made the decision to get a divorce. And while the procedure is still in progress, the stylist has asked that the case be dealt with urgently in order to be able to leave the marital home.

Urgent request of divorce to Mary-Kate Olsen. After five years of marriage, the ex actress converted in the styling and her husband Olivier Sarkozy divorce, according to several u.s. media Wednesday, may 13. A decision that goes back a number of weeks already, but the process has been put on hold because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. However, there is an urgency to Mary-Kate Olsenbecause her husband, who is none other than the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy, he was expressly asked to leave the apartment where they live in New York, and, by the 18th of next may. A move impossible for the twin sister of Ashley Olsen, due to the containment.

If she has signed an application for divorce on the 17th of April last, it has not yet been approved by the New York courts, which are currently accepting applications for divorce because of the Covid-19. As a result, the young wife of 33 years, has asked for an emergency ordinance in order to enable him to file legal documents to end her marriage with Olivier Sarkozyreports US Weekly. In addition, the former star of The feast in the house asked her husband to give him a delay until 30 may in order to move, reports TMZ. A time that would allow the designer to comply with the pre-nuptial agreement signed by the couple, but also to protect his property. A message to which Olivier Sarkozy however, has not given result.

Together since 2012, it is in November 2015 Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy said “yes” during an intimate ceremony in Manhattan. A real blow to the ex-actress, who in 2017 seemed more pleased than ever with the businessman franco-american. “I have a husband, two beautiful children and a life ; in the evening I have to go home and prepare the dinner”explained it at the time The Editadding to have found a balanced way of life. Now it was with his sister Ashley she finds comfort, precise ENews.

