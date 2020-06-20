Nicole Beharie has been labelled difficult and blacklisting after the release of Sleepy Hollow

“I lost a lot of jobs and opportunities because of the way in which someone tagged me. “

When Abbie Mills, Nicole Beharie, has been killed unexpectedly in “Sleepy Hollow” in 2016, has met with a protest from fans. The sending of the key role of the Black in the show was more than a shock – and something she has not really spoken for years.

As she revealed in 2019 that his decision to leave the series was in part due to an autoimmune disease, which was struggling at the time, the actress reveals her treatment on the shelf and how it has been rated “difficult” in the years to come .

“My coworker and I were sick at the same time, but I don’t think that we have been treated on equal terms,” he said in an interview with San Diego Tribune. “He was allowed to return to England for a month [to recover while] I gave the episode 9 out of the filming by myself. Then he pushed me, and then at the end of this episode I was in emergency care. And all the doctors, including the doctors that the study sent in confirmation of all: “Hey, it can’t work at the moment. “”

In a separate interview with the New York Times, Beharie revealed that the production has been interrupted for two weeks. She also said that there was evidence daily “I assure you that I was really sick” – and when the doctors felt that she needed to rest, has added Beharie, ” this is not what you wanted to hear “.

“It’s been months, and I’ve been a lawyer. I have reduced my hours and I worked “, he continued. “But then I developed an autoimmune disease. I had C. difficile, which has made me take eight of the prescription of different medications. “

With the benefit of hindsight, told the new york Times that ” Sometimes, I think that some of the people that was working doesn’t like that I was not good, but beloved by the public. “She also added that” all the world of color in this show was considered as a product of consumption and finally released ” – referring probably to the co-stars Orlando Jones, Lance Darnell Gross, and John Cho.

Adding that he “never wanted to talk about it before the resentment and bitterness out of my system,” Beharie said she also was ” labeled as problematic and blacklisted by some people.”

“I tried to get a job after and people were saying to me,” We heard that you were difficult, “”he added,” but no one can say that I was late or career, or negative. “

He also said that ” you have lost a lot of jobs and opportunities because of the way in which someone tagged of me “.

After she died in the end of the season 3 of the series survived only one more season before being cancelled. In these days, Beharie says that “it is not recorded as having an autoimmune disease” and that it is “very good”.

Currently, he is the protagonist of ” Miss juneteenth “, which is now available on VOD.

