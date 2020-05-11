Nicole Kidman, Beyonce, Gigi Hadid… The stars celebrate mother’s day

By
James Reno
-
0
24


This Sunday, may 10, Belgium, Canada or even the United States célèbraient mother’s day. Thus, while Hollywood paid tribute to virtual to their mothers – social distance requires – publishing many texts and photos of their mothers on the social networks, especially on Instagram.

As well, Beyoncé thanked her mother for having given ” life and expanded her consience “. Gigi Hadid – she-even mom-to-be – wished a happy birthday to the one she would like to “mimic” in a few months. While Celine Dion has written a beautiful text homage to his late mother. Other stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Ricardo Tisci or even Nicole Kidman, have also celebrated their mom, as you can see below.

