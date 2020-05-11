Nicole Kidman, Beyonce, Gigi Hadid… The stars celebrate mother’s day

This Sunday, may 10, Belgium, Canada or even the United States célèbraient mother’s day. Thus, while Hollywood paid tribute to virtual to their mothers – social distance requires – publishing many texts and photos of their mothers on the social networks, especially on Instagram.

As well, Beyoncé thanked her mother for having given ” life and expanded her consience “. Gigi Hadid – she-even mom-to-be – wished a happy birthday to the one she would like to “mimic” in a few months. While Celine Dion has written a beautiful text homage to his late mother. Other stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Ricardo Tisci or even Nicole Kidman, have also celebrated their mom, as you can see below.