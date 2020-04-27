Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford, Millie Bobby Brown : The wages amazing stars series

Be at the head of a movie or a series has become just as prestigious for an actor. In addition, the salaries follow, especially with the new platforms of streaming that have upset the universe of the series. With the arrival of Disney+ or Amazon Prime, the actors do not hesitate for long before accepting a role on television, paid sometimes more than a million dollars per episode. If in the past, actors of the big and small screen didn’t mix, today this has become a big trend, especially since the release of True Detective. With the appearance of Matthew McConaughey in the first season and Colin Farrell in the second, the look on the industry of the series has changed. Subsequently, the major actresses, such as Nicole Kidman, who had recourse to the GPA, and Reese Witherspoon have made a bold choice but one that has borne fruit in accepting a role in the series Big Little Lies, which aired on HBO. Since then, this day, the practices have evolved significantly since producers no longer hesitate to offer huge salaries to their stars, whereas for series such as Game of Thrones or The Walking Dead, the salaries have been revised upwards season after season since the shows have met with resounding success. Thanks to this, Norman Reedus wins today’s $ 1 million per episode, as the main actors of Game of Thrones in the eighth and final season of the series…

Up to $ 1 million per episode…

After the huge salaries of the jokers JT unveiled, it is now the turn of one of the stars of the series to surprise people. Variety has created a graphic, separating dramas and comedies. Without big surprises, what are the celebrities from the film that touch you the most money per episode… Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman to reach the million dollars per episode, just like Kerry Washington. Harrison Ford wins for its more than 1.2 million per episode for the series The Staircase, which is not yet released. Another finding has also been carried out, the actors of the sitcom are at an advantage over those who choose dramas. Since the end of Big Bang Theory, this is the cast of Modern Family who wins the most money with a fee of $ 500,000 per episode. Moreover, the actors Netflix are also well off. The leading performers of Stranger Things as Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour touch $ 350,000 per episode filmed. Finally, only the historic chains such as the CW or ABC were struggling to compete with the new platforms of streaming, or HBO, which are all on the cast of their new series.

By Solène Sab