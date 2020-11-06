Nicole Poturalski finds fall comfort after splitting from Brad Pitt

The 27-year-old German model draws applause from her fans with an image in a small top.

Brad Pitt’s ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski appeared to attract applause from her followers as she shared a new image of herself on social media, showing off her beauty in a little top.

The German beauty, who was first seen on a date with the actor in August, shared another stunning photo of herself on Instagram with a cryptic message after parting ways with Brad Pitt.

The 27-year-old model titled the post: ‘When Autumn Gives You Its Magic Light…’

When autumn gives you its magic light..🍁🍂🍂

Nicole, who recently parted ways with the actor, seemed set to change her appearance as she flaunted her natural beauty and removed her makeup for the photo.

Pitt’s ex looks gorgeous in the photo showing off her spectacular abs.

The 27-year-old German model, in her recent post, shared another image with the simple but mysterious caption: ‘I can’t wait to be free to travel again.’

Cant wait to be free to travel again. Hopefully next year…🤞🏼

The new posts come just a week after it was reported that their adventure is now “totally over.”