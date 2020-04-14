Nicole Richie : twelve years ago, she was expecting her second child

INSTANT VINTAGE. The image of the happiness of peace. After years to accumulate the escapades and scandals, the adopted daughter of Lionel Richie had found his balance. And its nice meeting with Joel Madden was not there for nothing…

Already the parents of a small Harlow born a year earlier, on January 11, 2008, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden were on a little cloud. In this beautiful month of February 2009, the daughter of Lionel Richie and the singer of the band Good Charlotte are getting ready to expand their family. “Better than winning an oscar !” was posted on his Web site Joel Madden, crazy of joy, in order to formalize the good news. The musician was unaware then that he was going to spend the next months to buy pickles at the request of her husband, who was crazy about…

A plan that has perfectly well succeeded in the it girl. Seven months later, on 9 September, she achieve appropriate levels in Los Angeles to a small pirate who was going to fill with happiness his parents and his big sister. Named Sparrow James Midnight Madden, the baby weighed 3.5 kg at birth and was just fine. His big sister, aged 20 months, Harlow Winter Kate Madden, was thrilled ! And this beautiful family, Nicole Richie can be proud of.

Nobody believed, however, to her relationship with Joel Madden

In the early 2000s, the starlet was rather celebrated for its excess. Discovered by the general public in the reality show The Simple Life the side of Paris Hilton, she had earned an image (deserved) of rich girl capricious, and was regularly one of the celebrity press. In 2007, for having recurred to his drunk-driving and being under the influence of marijuana and drugs, the young woman had even been sentenced to 4 days jail. Incarceration a-t-it acts as a shock ? Nicole Richie is gradually stabilized. And the couple that she formed, with Joel Madden, whom he met in 2006, and which nobody believed, has confounded all predictions.

May be because these two skinned alive were made to meet. Like her, the singer of the band Good Charlotte has experienced a trauma in his childhood. If the young woman has lived with his biological parents until the age of 3 years, Nicole Richie was adopted by singer Lionel Richie when his parents were facing serious financial problems. “My parents were friends with Lionel, explained the young woman. They trusted him and knew that he was able to give me a good education.” Six years after having taken charge of the little girl, Lionel Richie and his wife Brenda Harvey-Richie the adopted officially, and Michael Jackson became his godfather. She continues to communicate with her biological mother. It for sister the very trendy Sofia Richie and Miles Richie.

“I have no intention of having other children. But you never know…”

For his part, Joel, his brothers (including his twin Benji, with whom he founded his group Good Charlotte and is married to Cameron Diaz), her sister and their mother have been abandoned by their father when they were very young. Joel bears officially the name of his mother. In mid-2008, Joel had resumed contact with his father, but the many songs he has dedicated to bear witness to the suffering and anger that the family feels towards the father.

But together, the two young men have stabilized and have been able to start fully in life. Today, fourteen years after they met, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden are still in love and are about to celebrate their ten years of marriage. Higher states like with his two children, the former best friend of Paris Hilton’s account sit there next to maternity (for the time being, in any case !) : “I have no intention of having other children. Even if you never know,” confided she to E ! News a few years ago.

Don’t miss any article Closermag.fr receiving directly an alert via Messenger