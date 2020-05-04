Nightmare, the new video clip of Halsey

Stopped by the police, dominatrix, singer, punk, blood around the lips… Halsey went on images trash in Nightmare, a powerful clip where violence and sex are key words. Celebration of the girl power, the song has been dedicated by Halsey to the young women of his audience. Thees models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse are part of but also Debbie Harry, singer of iconic pop-punk band Blondie. The video is made by Hannah Lux Davis, who has signed many clips for sensations women of pop, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato.

Best known for Closer, her duet with the Chainsmokers in 2016, Halsey has already released two songs this year. In February 2019, she released 11 minutes with Yungblud and Travis Barker (from Blink-182). In April, it appears in featuring on the song Boy With Luv the pop group south Korean BTS, a true sensation in the world. The clip has quickly 78 million views on Youtube and breaks the record for video most watched in the first 24 hours.