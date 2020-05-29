Nike and Travis Scott : the collaboration is delivering on its promise

The brand Nike and american rapper Travis Scoot have created a new model of shoes. The new pairs will be announced Friday 29 may 2020 with the millions of fans. This is the ‘Air Max 270 React’. This time, it is a style that is completely vintage.

Niska reacts to the aggression of which he was a victim of the hand of his former brother-in-law

The design already unveiled shows a pair of hybrid-like the 90’s, perfect for surveying all types of terrain, especially the more wrinkled. The palette of color affected by the rapper gives a mixture of white yellowed to the soles unique design, and comfortable with touches of brown and an inside grey. For the branding, it should be noted the presence of the logo “Cactus Trail” that overcomes the pulling back, a hangtag “Diclaimer” and the suede-like comes to marry the Nike logo in orange. Of red carnations and a lace-lock blue and brown complement this shoe’s off-white.

Medina struck again : the rapper islamist bawls against the Marseillaise who “puke”

This pair will be this time available on the site Shop.travisscott.com on the website Nike.fr and at a selection of retailers. The price will be 170 euros and double bonus, a collection of clothing Nike x Travis Scott will be available the same day.