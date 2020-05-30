Nina Dobrev she released Shaun White to distract from rupture of the BFF Julianne Hough?

Friends will make a lot one to the other. And in Hollywood, this might mean using your personal life to distract the media. Here is why the relationship of the actress Nina Dobrev reveals that align with the new separation of the television personality Julianne Hough does not appear to be an accident.

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough have been friends for years

Nina Dobrev (L) and Julianne Hough speak on stage at the American Music Awards 2016 | Jeff Kravitz / AMA2016 / FilmMagic

RELATED: the stars of “The Vampire Diaries” Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley-they have already had an appointment?

In the course of the story, the actor of The Vampire Diaries and the judge Dancing with the Stars first met in 2012, through their hairstylist, Riawna Capri. “She said:” You need to meet with you. “We are just as joined – connected at the hip,” said Hough on E! News of their friendship in 2013.

Over the years, the pair have attended numerous events together, award ceremonies for local launch in to sports events. They are mingled with other stars like Kaley Cuoco and posed for photo sessions with Jennifer Lopez. And in 2016, they have even presented together at the American Music Awards (above)

They always go to the adventure together

But the holidays are far from the only thing that Hough and Dobrev are doing when they get together. As Dobrev said at the Cosmopolitan in 2013, “It was cool to find a buddy active – there are a lot of girls around. We don’t talk about makeup; we talk about life. “And if you thought that this was just a conversation, you have not seen their publications Instagram together.

With a group of friends that often includes the actress of Gossip Girl, Jessica Szohr, Dobrev and Hough have travelled a lot together. Sometimes, they make short trips to snowboard at Mammoth Mountain, staying closer to their base of Los Angeles. But they celebrated the 30th anniversary of Dobrev with long holidays, travelling to South Africa for a trip that included a safari.

Hough announced her separation from her husband Brooks Laich

RELATED: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are heading towards a divorce?

When Dobrev and Hough were seen for the first time in hanging around, many (including the author of the profile Cosmo) have made the assumption that they are related to their recent sorrows. At the time Dobrev was separated from the co-star of TVD, Ian Somerhalder, while Hough was fresh out of her break up with Ryan Seacrest.

Shortly after, Hough began dating hockey player Brooks Laich. The couple got engaged in 2015 and was married in 2017. However, the may 29, 2020, they have officially announced their separation. “We have made with love and care, the time we needed to reach our decision to separate,” they said in their joint statement.

Dobrev formalize its relationship Instagram

This could be a coincidence, but just a day before this, Dobrev has done something to divert attention from the sad news of Hough. Rumor has it that the star of Fam way with the snowboarder Shaun White. During the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), they have been spotted hanging around, but nothing was official.

In other words, until Dobrev share a post on his account Instagram. She reveals that she has cut the hair of White. White has also shared photos on his page, including a video in an accelerated process featuring Dobrev. Although this may simply mean that they are friends, it seems that this officially makes Instagram.