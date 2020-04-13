Nine months pregnant, Alex Morgan continues to train

Nicolas Kohlhuber : posted on Monday, 13 April 2020, at 14h47

Nothing seems to stop Alex Morgan. Nine months pregnant and confined, the former player of Olympique Lyonnais continues to train.

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, Alex Morgan announced that it wished to participate in the 2020 olympic Games. An ambitious goal so that the delivery is expected in the coming days. And even if the great mass of the world of sport has been postponed until the summer of 2021, the player of Team USA continues to lead. On Instagramthe American regularly shares videos of her workouts. Three months after talking about his accuracy with the ball, the attacking is now confined. And it is in his garage that has worn the shirt of Olympique Lyonnais during the season 2016-2017 done many strength training exercises.

A performance during their ninth month of pregnancy, which is more spectacular than any goal. Only her pregnant belly reminds us that the female soccer player of 30 years will give birth to a first child in the coming days. In the intensity in the efforts, California still does not let go. And it is certainly this state of mind that will allow him to hope for a second olympic title after the gold brought back from London in 2012.