Ninho, Hatik, and S. Pri Noir nominated for the BET Awards 2020 • RAPRNB

After Aya Nakamura, ” – Dosseh, and Jok Air last year, Ninho, S. Pri Noir and Hatik have been appointed this year to the BET Awards.

The French artists have chosen to the Atlantic coast. While last year, Aya Nakamura, and ” – Dosseh included in the category “Best international artist” won for Burna Boy to Jok Air he had had to bow down in the face of Sho Madjozi in the category of “Best new international artist”, the nominees for the upcoming ceremony have been revealed. While the show will take place virtually (which was originally supposed to take place on the 29th of June in Los Angeles), Ninho and S. Pri Noir face Burna Boy, Stormzi, Sho Madjozi, Dave and Innoss B to be designated as “Best international artist”. A symbol of his incredible ascension, Hatik is one of the best hopes international and be strong to face Rema, Sha, Sha, Sky, Young T & Bugsey and Stacy.

ALSO READ: “- Dosseh, Aya Nakamura and Jok Air appointed to the BET Awards

Roddy Ricch and Lizzo in the headliners

In addition to these categories, where the French will have their shot to play, BET has also revealed the nominees of the categories. But it seems that in the race for album of the year, Lizzo will be equal to the title of best female artist of hip-hop, but also Pop/R&B. Roddy Ricch only I could snag as it will be in the category of album of the year with Please, excuse me for being antisocial, but also that of the male artist hip-hop of the year, clip of the year and people’s choice with The Box and best new artist. The fight promises to be just as new, and always contested to win the prestigious award given by the american media.

Album of the year :

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Megan Thee Sire – Fever

Beyoncé – Back Home: The Live Album

H. E. R. – I used to Know Her

DaBaby – Kirk

Roddy Ricch – Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Best female artist R&B/Pop :

Beyoncé

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best male artist – R&B/Pop :

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best group :

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

Better collaboration :

Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance

DJ Khaled x Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More

Future x Drake – Life Is Good

H. E. A. x YG – Slide

Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer

Wale x Jeremih – We Chill

Best male artist – Hip-Hop :

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best female artist Hip-Hop :

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan You Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Clip of the year :

Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance

DaBaby – The balance of payments

DJ Khaled . Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More

Doja Cat Say So

Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Clip director of the year :

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

The Director Of X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best new artist :

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Best movie :

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Back home: A Film by Beyoncé

Only The Mercy

Queen & Slim

Best actress :

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best actor :

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Athlete of the year :

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

Choice of fans :