Ninho, Hatik, and S. Pri Noir nominated for the BET Awards 2020 • RAPRNB

After Aya Nakamura, ” – Dosseh, and Jok Air last year, Ninho, S. Pri Noir and Hatik have been appointed this year to the BET Awards.
The French artists have chosen to the Atlantic coast. While last year, Aya Nakamura, and ” – Dosseh included in the category “Best international artist” won for Burna Boy to Jok Air he had had to bow down in the face of Sho Madjozi in the category of “Best new international artist”, the nominees for the upcoming ceremony have been revealed. While the show will take place virtually (which was originally supposed to take place on the 29th of June in Los Angeles), Ninho and S. Pri Noir face Burna Boy, Stormzi, Sho Madjozi, Dave and Innoss B to be designated as “Best international artist”. A symbol of his incredible ascension, Hatik is one of the best hopes international and be strong to face Rema, Sha, Sha, Sky, Young T & Bugsey and Stacy.
Roddy Ricch and Lizzo in the headliners
In addition to these categories, where the French will have their shot to play, BET has also revealed the nominees of the categories. But it seems that in the race for album of the year, Lizzo will be equal to the title of best female artist of hip-hop, but also Pop/R&B. Roddy Ricch only I could snag as it will be in the category of album of the year with Please, excuse me for being antisocial, but also that of the male artist hip-hop of the year, clip of the year and people’s choice with The Box and best new artist. The fight promises to be just as new, and always contested to win the prestigious award given by the american media.
Album of the year :
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
- Megan Thee Sire – Fever
- Beyoncé – Back Home: The Live Album
- H. E. R. – I used to Know Her
- DaBaby – Kirk
- Roddy Ricch – Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Best female artist R&B/Pop :
- Beyoncé
- H. E. R.
- Jhene Aiko
- Kehlani
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Best male artist – R&B/Pop :
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown
- Jacquees
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best group :
- Chloe x Halle
- City Girls
- EarthGang
- Griselda
- JACKBOYS
- Migos
Better collaboration :
- Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance
- DJ Khaled x Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More
- Future x Drake – Life Is Good
- H. E. A. x YG – Slide
- Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer
- Wale x Jeremih – We Chill
Best male artist – Hip-Hop :
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Best female artist Hip-Hop :
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Megan You Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
Clip of the year :
- Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance
- DaBaby – The balance of payments
- DJ Khaled . Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More
- Doja Cat Say So
- Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
Clip director of the year :
- Benny Boom
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- The Director Of X
- Eif Rivera
- Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best new artist :
- DaniLeigh
- Lil Nas X
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch
- Summer Walker
- YBN Cordae
Best movie :
- Bad Boys for Life
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Harriet
- Back home: A Film by Beyoncé
- Only The Mercy
- Queen & Slim
Best actress :
- Angela Bassett
- Cynthia Erivo
- Issa Rae
- Regina King
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Zendaya
Best actor :
- Billy Porter
- Eddie Murphy
- Forest Whitaker
- Jamie Foxx
- Michael B. Jordan
- Omari Hardwick
Athlete of the year :
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Stephen Curry
Choice of fans :
- Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance
- DaBaby – The balance of payments
- Future x Drake – Life Is Good
- Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj – Hot Girl Summer
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- The Weeknd – Cruel