Nioh 2 adds photo mode and new missions

By Rodolfo León

15/05/2020 17:10

The wonderful Nioh 2 seems to be passed unnoticed among all the outputs are high from march to April for Playstation 4therefore , it is now an ideal opportunity to remind you that it is worth playing. In fact, this new episode is about to improve thanks to new features and updates that add even more content.

Starting with nine new missions that you can enjoy at the same time to the main story. Tom Lee, creative director at Team Ninja He said that this content is part of their efforts to provide the community content that is fun. “And in our efforts to fulfill this promise, we will pay great attention to comments and will continue to publish updates when we can. This is our promise. “

the Fashion photography also available in Nioh 2 since today. It will include options such as the exposure of the image, the gradation, the lighting and color adjustments, as well as a wide variety of filters spectacular.

Finally, and most importantly, the first DLC for this title will arrive on July 30, 2020. Title The discipline of the Tenguincludes a new story, more enemies, more bosses and more weapons and armor:

“A great battle has been triggered in Yashima at the end of the Heian period. As a visitor to Yashima, our protagonist finds an altar that has a mysterious whistle known under the name of Sohayamaru. After a careful inspection, the whistle shines with a radiant glow while the shadow of a Yokai can be seen in the distance. It is revealed that every time a war breaks out, the hero who possess the Sohayamaru engage in the battle to restore peace and order in these lands. “

The source: Blog PlayStation

