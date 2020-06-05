No, Arnold Schwarzenegger has not slept in the street after having been rejected from a hotel

After having experienced the glory and the power, the hero of Terminator would it be to sleep in the street ? It is in any case that suggests a publication Facebook dated April 16, and shared almost thirty thousand times, as well as videos posted on Youtube.

The text accompanying the photograph above advance that the latter would prove the decay of the american actor. “When he was governor of California, they have opened a hotel with his idol. The hotel staff said to Arnold : “You can come anytime because you have a room reserved for you” “, advance the page Facebook ghanaian English Events Official. The latter says that the actor would be denied a room in the hotel, not being at the peak of its popularity. “When I was in an important position, they would complimentaient always, and when I am no longer in this position, they have forgotten and have not kept their promise “concludes the publication, recalling that “nothing lasts forever “.

WHY It IS FAKE

The photo is alive and well, and has not been faked : it is after the account Instagram official, the actor. On January 15, 2016, Arnold Schwarzenegger posed in a sleeping bag under a statue of the representative. “As time has changed “, indicated in the legend.

It is very much a “joke” – as multiple publications had pointed out at the time. The post Instagram makes no mention of the eviction of a hotel, or forfeiture alleged american actor. The statue of Arnold Schwarzenegger is in Columbus, Ohio. As you can see on Google Maps, it was built outside of the conventions centre of the city, a building that can be seen in the background on the photograph — and that has nothing to do with a hotel.

Interviewed in 2015 by the tv show “Seven to Eight” on the occasion of the promotion of Terminator GenisysMr. Schwarzenegger said that he was far from the bankruptcy financial. “I have all the money that I want. I wouldn’t even be able to spend it all “, stated the actor. And to conclude : “I was very careful in my investments, I no longer have to worry about money problems. I am not like those actors who soar. “ Nor like those who sleep in the street.

