No follow-up planned for “Deadpool” in the next five years

Deadpool 3 in the next five years. It is in any case said Rob Liefeld, the creator of the character in the comics, in an interview to the blog io9 after having taken knowledge of the agenda of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” data-reactid=”20″>should not expect to see a Deadpool 3 in the next five years. It is in any case said Rob Liefeld, the creator of the character in the comics, in an interview to the blog io9 after having taken knowledge of the agenda of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool to add to the agenda in the next five years. “” data-reactid=”21″>” as long As a film is not fixed to the calendar, there is nothing serious, he said. And I don’t see Deadpool to add to the agenda in the next five years. “

Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

Unlock the skin of Deadpool in ” Fortnite ” by taking on a simple challenge

Ryan Reynolds confirms ” Deadpool 3 ” is in development

Ryan Reynolds pushes an operation to present the “Deadpool 2” in China

“data-reactid=”23″>(…) Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

Unlock the skin of Deadpool in “Fortnite” by taking on a simple challenge

Ryan Reynolds confirms “Deadpool 3” is in development

Ryan Reynolds pushes an operation to present the “Deadpool 2” in China