No follow-up planned for “Deadpool” in the next five years

Ryan Reynolds on the set of Deadpool in 2015 — Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS/ ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



It should not expect to see a Deadpool 3 in the next five years. It is in any case said Rob Liefeld, the creator of the character in the comics, in an interview to the blog

io9 after having taken knowledge of the agenda of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“As long as a film is not fixed to the calendar, there is nothing serious, he said. And I don’t see Deadpool to add to the agenda in the next five years. “

Actually, the program of the MCU is already very busy with all the follow-on Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Blade, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Captain Marvel, Black Panther or Spiderman: Far From Home. It is what it is !

Beat the iron

But Rob Liefeld is certain, Disney will give a result of Deadpool sooner or later, even if it would be necessary to beat the iron while it is still warm.

“What I want to say is that if you have this franchise, it is necessary to give it priority. It is not pretentious to say it, he added. I’m just saying that it is a foodstuff rather rare and worth enjoying. I have three teenagers and I see how their interest comes and goes very quickly, and how much their attention is volatile. “

Still, the pandemic of sars coronavirus has totally disrupted the plans of the studios and Rob Liefeld, therefore, rely on Ryan Reynolds to put all his weight so that Deadpool 3 sees the light of day soon.