No, Kylie Jenner does not go to find her ex in the full n…

On his Twitter account, Kylie Jenner has confirmed that he has broken up with Travis Scott. But the mom of Stormi ensures not to have been comfort in the arms of her ex, Tyga.

Between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, it is finished. Has the general surprise, the parents of small Stormi are then separated as the rumours said they were on the point of getting married. In the aftermath, the british media were shocked. According to the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner would have spun to find her e.g. after them, she would have revised her former boyfriend, the rapper Tygaafter an evening spent with his best friends Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine in Hollywood.

Startling revelations, that would be absolutely false. A few hours after, Kylie Jenner assured not to have seen Tyga… “The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than it really is. There was no appointment at 2 in the morning with Tyga, she tweeted on Thursday 3 October. You see me drop two of my friends in a studio in which it was located.” On Twitter, Kylie Jenner has confirmed her break up with Travis Scott by revealing that they kept “good relations” : “Our main objective at the moment is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter are our priorities”.

If they have decided to take a break in their relationship, it’s that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were no longer in phase. “Several problems have forced us to take a break, explained a source People. Kylie really wants a second baby. Kylie always had a lack of confidence vis-à-vis Travis. He is not engaged as she wanted. Travis is not ready to give her everything she wants.” Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were couple from April 2017, and they met at Coachella.

