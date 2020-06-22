No one wanted to believe that the drama of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods was real

One of the biggest scandals in the history of the Kardashian has been the love triangle unfaithful between Khloé Kardashian, her boyfriend at the time (and the father of her baby) Tristan Thompson, and ex best friend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods. The scandal that has erupted with all his family and fans are strongly involved on one side or the other.

The Kardashian are no strangers to rumors and the scandals crazy, but this business between Thompson and Woods was one of the rumors that the fans do not want to believe that most of them were true. Here’s a summary of what happened and explain why the fans were so reluctant to believe that this case has actually occurred.

Jordyn Woods | Brent N. Clarke / FilmMagic / .

Wild rumors about the family Kardashian, that have been shown to be true

Recently, fans of KUWTK have been deeply discussed in the Reddit rumors crazy that they had heard of Kardashian, who turned out to be true. The scandal of Thompson, deception, Khloé Kardashian is far from the only rumor crazy in the family that the fans do not think that is true. Before recalling the case, we’re going to talk about some of the scandals by which the family Kardashian has had to deal with.

A member said that the transition from gender of Caitlyn Jenner was, for them, the rumor of the craziest Kardashian, who has proven to be true. “I thought sincerely that the tabloids lied about it, until it manifests and confirms,” he said. Some others agreed: “I remember watching the 20/20 and thought that she was going to deny everything. And then it was confirmed… it was shocking !!! “someone added.

Another event that fans could not believe the truth, was that Kim Kardashian West has been stolen under the threat of a weapon to Paris. “Even more surprising was to hear that she was actually bound and gagged. It is really scary,” commented one of the fans. It is not difficult to see why this case would have been difficult to believe for most fans! “It bothers Me also, again, as people do not believe that it occurs, or by the fraud of the advertising / insurance”, added another user, which provides an overview of the non-believers of the time.

The scandal of cheating of Kardashian-Thompson-Woods

These are all the shocking events, but something that the fans really didn’t want to believe, is that Thompson has cheated on Khloé Kardashian, once more, with the best friend of her sister Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

Let’s review what happened. The 17 February 2019, while he was still with Kardashian, and that she had recently given birth to her daughter, the Truth, Thompson was discovered by train to meet Woods, who was the best friend of Kylie Jenner at the time. That he surprised even to get together in a hotel, and Woods was seen leaving early the next morning. It seemed pretty obvious what was happening.

Although Thompson, at first, denied everything, his credibility has soared due to the fact that he had already been caught trying to cheat two times, in front of the camera, while Kardashian was pregnant. As expected, Thompson came to Kardashian and admitted that he had cheated with Woods. This caused a huge drama between the Forest and the family Kardashian, without surprise.

The fans did not want to believe that the drama was real

On the same subject of Reddit mentioned before, some other people have said that, for them, the rumor of the crazy of the family Kardashian, who turned out to be true was the scandal of cheating between Thompson and Forests.

A fan has expressed their dismay and disappointment that the rumor has been verified. “I knew that Tristan was able to bulls ** t (hoax just before the birth of Khloe), but I never would have thought that Jordan has nothing to do with it,” said someone, and added: “it is out of left field for me. She was so close with the family, and she was the best friend of Kylie. She was so crazy! “Sometimes, real life is more insane than any false rumor, especially if you’re a Kardashian!