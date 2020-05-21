No Residence in Las Vegas In 2020

Bad news for fans of Beyoncé. In fact, a member of his staff, just to disprove all the rumors of recent regarding a possible residence of the diva american in Las Vegas in 2020.

Beyoncé : no residence in Las Vegas

Lately, rumors have persistently circulated on Beyoncé. The former member of the Destiny’s Child to prepare a possible residence to las Vegas to 2020. The origin of this indiscretion ? A section of the site LoveBScott which explained that the singer had not toured since 2016, and that it was in the process of trying to organize a series of concerts in the city of vice.

One of the reasons why this information took so long to scale is that the project of residence of Beyoncé would have done it the singer is the highest paid for this kind of performance. This is quite normal in view of its enormous popularity. Unfortunately, the dream has been short lived for the fans. In fact, just yesterday, a member of his team has denied the info.

But this is not for this that the interpreter of” All Night “has not been busy these last few months. Last April, the documentary Netflix, which puts it in scene, called” Homecoming“, was released, and the album of the same name. In addition, she has also participated in the soundtrack of the film live” The lion king“. To know now what she’s in store for us in 2020, but knowing the star, it surely has a few projects in the pipeline. Hope this is an album and a tour with a passage-way to France.