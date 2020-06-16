No, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans do not need to return to the MCU

Despite the repeated insistence of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans to finish with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some fans are still trying to find ways to return, either by flashbacks, time travel or other medium rare. Now, other fans say that it is enough.

Downey and Evans had a career before the arrival of Marvel, and it is clear that they are going to have a career as long as them. When you have been in a successful franchise is as solid as the MCU, the world is the oyster of an actor.

This is not to say that a small kind of return is out of the question, but it is easy to say that Marvel may be in need of Downey and Evans more than Evans and Downey have need of Marvel.

What are the fans of Robert Downey Jr., and the Man of Iron?

Robert Downey Jr. | Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via .

RELATED: Iron Man Robert Downey Jr., was the risk of the most important and the most interesting of Marvel

In a section of Reddit on the future of the movies he was in charge of Marvel, a fan has made a suggestion to develop, and details on the way in which Iron Man and Captain America may return, despite the fact that Tony is definitely dead, and that Steve Rogers is probably dead, now that he had put an end to his life of old man.

The fan has suggested how the movie Captain America could explore what he has done to retrieve the stones in time, while the Infinity Stones could also resurrect Downey one way or another.

In one of the first answers, a fan said:

“RDJ and Chris Evans have done. We will make all of the two. It is not necessary to cancel the noble sacrifice of Iron Man and Cap had his fairy tale ending. Let the characters do not have to bring it back. Any future 4th episode would be new iterations of the characters. Neither Stark nor Rogers. Not to be argumentative, it’s just like that… .only the films of the revival of the characters (not going to happen. ”

Another fan said: “I love the two actors, but a fourth movie in the cover should speak of a lid of a falcon or of a soldier of the winter. The same thing with Ironman and Thanos should not have a film after the End of the game. “

Or, as the Beatles have said 50 years ago, “Let It be”.

Robert Downey Jr has never need to work

There was speculation that when Dolittle, the mess expensive, which was the first film in which not MCU Downey for several years hit, you could encourage them to come back running back to Marvel.

It doesn’t matter that Tony Stark is dead, that tens of millions of dollars are willing to pay for it again, the illusion has disappeared. But a bomb unhappy is not going to torpedo the career of Downey so bad that he needs Iron Man to the rescue.

Downey has never need to work a day of your life. He is too committed to call the retirement for the moment, but Marvel has more need of it than Marvel. Always have a third Sherlock Holmes that is in pre-production, and also plans to make a biographical film of John Brinkley, a scammer claimed to be a doctor and has found a way to wealth with a popular radio program.

When he was named a Disney Legend last year, Downey said:

“I love being able to assist the transition of Chris Hemsworth for the best third act of a franchise of super-hero, with Thor: Ragnarok; that I was able to make the knowledge of Tom Holland and watch them grow with so much grace in this leadership position, in which it is located; Jon Favreau for me has survived on the leaves of the call to the MCU; and I’m going to fly to Boston with Chris Evans – only because I need it. ”

Chris Evans enjoys a boost after Wonder

RELATED: Chris Evans believes that it would be “risky” to return to the MCU as Captain America

Speaking of Evans, the post world-MCU has been so good to him. He has had considerable success as a key member of the together in the mystery of the murder of Knives, and has been acclaimed for her acting in Defense of Jacob, a drama of legal work that has been a success, something very necessary for the Apple TV +.

Evans was reluctant to join the MCU, but this franchise was, without doubt, more than any other actor. This has been established, it will be a carrot to bring you back to the MCU. He has made it clear that he would not be interested if there is more than one attack of money than anything else. He told the Hollywood Reporter: