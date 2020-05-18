No Straight Roads launches its challenge rap #StayHomeAndRap – Nintendo-Town.fr

After the rock and EDM, it’s rap !

Saint-Ouen, France – may 18, 2020 : Sold Out and Metronomik are pleased to announce the creation of a competition unheard of around the time of their next action-adventure game in a world of music, No Straight Roads. Take part now at #StayHomeAndRap challenge !

The French rapper Teddy Corona Street Lourd, Mafia K’1 Fry) has teamed up with Karim Mimoun (H9) to propose a hip-hop version of the title “.vs Yinu” composed by Falk Au Yeong for the game No Straight Roads.

Use your creativity and your talent and offer your best freestyle on a hip-hop version of “.vs Yinu“.

The contest is open to all until June 14. To participate, share your performance on social networks using the hashtag #StayHomeAndRap.

The winner of the contest will win a prize of the most original : in addition to a PS4 Pro with the game “No Straight Roads”, the best freestyle will be broadcast on all the screens, Vinyl City, directly in the game !

Find all the entries on the social networks using the hashtag #StayHomeAndRap.

Note : The concert “Melodies Of Alexandria”, with the music of No Straight Roads played by an orchestra, which was originally expected in June 2020 has been moved to June 12, 2021 following the COVID-19.

As a reminder, the game will be available in physical version on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch the 30 June 2020, in both standard edition and collector’s edition, and will be distributed exclusively in France by Just For Games.

(Re)check out the latest trailer in the VF that shows you a little more gameplay around the game :

The Nintendo Switch with No Straight Roads, and includes new features that will be used in this console :

Assistance Mode : team up with a player locally who will take control of Elliegator, an alligator secret that will help you during battles by collecting items and various additional bonus !

Co-op with 3 players : In addition to the co-op mode of the game (as Mayday and Zuke), play as Elliegator allows to play the whole adventure No Straight Roads up to three players ! (only on Nintendo Switch)

Support touch : Use the touch screen of your Nintendo Switch to collect items and transform your instruments !

Playable with a single Joy-Con : Play the game using a single Joy-Con, and pass the second to a friend to enjoy the game in co-op local !

No Straight Roads will have a edition physical collector which includes a vinyl 33 towers with a selection of the best tracks composed for the game, an artbook is 64 pages, “The Art Of NSR” containing artworks never shown before, and a pair of chopsticks official No Straight Roads.

Created by Wan Hazmer, the lead game designer of Final Fantasy XV, and Daim Dziauddin, concept artist on Street Fighter V, No Straight Roads is an action/adventure game that mixes fighting is fast-paced and frantic in a world shifted, all on a soundtrack of madness.

The game is between two members of an indie rock band to passionate, Mayday and Zuke, against the empire of electronic music No Straight Roads, whose monopoly on Vinyl City stifles the expression of other musical genres. Explore eclectic, affronttez of the bosses are colossal and lead the revolution of music to discover the evil intentions of NSR and save Vinyl City of corruption !

No Straight Roads will be fully dubbed into French.

Check out the trailer of the game in French.

The casting of votes in france :