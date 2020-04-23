No, the outbreak has not been announced by a medium american

The page of the book has popped up on the social networks, as a prophecy. “By around 2020, a disease resembling a severe form of pneumonia spread through the world, attacking the lungs and to the pin, and resistant to all known treatments. Even more astonishing is that the disease itself will be its disappearance, and his reappearance ten years later, before fading away for good as quickly as it had appeared.” These lines are extracted from the book The End of Time written by the medium american Sylvia Browne, and published in France in 2012 (Ada Eds).

The book, released four years earlier in the United States, seems to have found a ready echo after Kim Kardashian, the entrepreneur star specializing in the entertainment and social networks, mentioned in a tweet, at the end of march.

However, it seems exaggerated to claim that Sylvia Browne, who died in 2013, and predicted the epidemic of Covid-19. In addition to that, the passage remains very vague, the medium has several times the headlines with these false predictions. In 2004, at the television, she had assured the mother of a young missing woman was dead, then she would be found alive nine years later. The mother, meanwhile, had died. It was also announced by mistake the creation of an aids vaccine by 2005, the decline of marriage before 2020, or even his own death at the age of 88 years. But she was 77 years old when she died.

About the outbreak of coronavirus, Sylvia Browne can therefore, at best, be rewarded a mere coincidence.