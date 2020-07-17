Noah Centineo will be a superhero opposite Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam, the Shazam spin-off!

Noah Centineo traces his path. Revealed to the general public in 2018 in To all the boys I loved (the third and last film should be released soon on Netflix), the actor is starting to detach himself from the platform for which he has also shot Sierra Burgess is a Loser and The Perfect Date. We could see him at the end of 2019 in Charlie’s Angels opposite Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Banks, where he played a small role. Announced at the casting of Masters of the Universe, where he will play He-Man, Noah Centineo has just landed another superhero role. We don’t stop him anymore!

Noah Centineo will be Atom Smasher in Black Adam

It is the site of The Hollywood Reporter which announces it: Noah Centineo will be in the casting of Black Adam, the new film of the DC Extended Universe, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra ( Jungle Cruise ) and worn by Dwayne Johnson. In the film, the 24-year-old actor will play the superhero Atom Smasher, his real name Albert Rothstein, who can control its molecular structure and thus manipulate its size and strength. In the DC comics, Atom Smasher and Black Adam are first rivals before becoming allies. The character has already been played onscreen in season 2 of The Flash as Adam Copeland.