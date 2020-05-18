Noah Cyrus has suffered from “growing up being the sister of Miley Cyrus”

Noah Cyrus, little sister of Miley, has not had a daily ordinary, growing up in the shadow of the star. She confided with emotion at his suffering.

The celebrity is not that happy. If Miley Cyrus is in the spotlight since her early childhood, her little sister Noah, who is also a singer, grew up in its shadow. During a live broadcast on Instagram Saturday, may 16, 2020, the young woman of 20 years has benefited from the release of his song “The End of Everything” (“The end”) to speak about his deep sorrow, buried for years. It is a verse of the song that has called on internet users : “My sister is like the sun, / She brings the right light wherever it goes, and I am born in the clouds, rainy, blessed in his shadow”, she sings. In fact, Noah Cyrus has “always thought” that she would stay in the shadow of her sister no matter what happens, what she has struggled to accept. “I’ve always felt like the one who was not interested in the people and seen what you said to me on the internet”, she entrusted.

“It has been very difficult for me”

This suffering is in reality the theme of his song, the young woman wish to express himself “once for all” on this subject and hope not to have to talk about it, she wanted to simply put words on his pain. “(Critics) are things that I have heard all my life, every day, every day of my life. It was unbearable. It was either that, or that I did not agree, either in my appearance or what I am. Sometimes I feel that I cannot breathe and is not even good,” she added, voice shaky. She then burst into tears, remembering the criticism she has been forced to endure younger. “You know the internet. It has been very difficult for me so this song is complicated to make happen,” sadly confessed the composer.

A sister caring

If Miley Cyrus has the career for which he is known, it does not forget its loved ones and is especially protective towards his little sister. The former star of”Hannah Montana” has faced criticism since its debut on the Disney Channel and overflows guidance for Noah. In 2017, in a podcast with Evis During on iHeartRadio, Miley Cyrus had entrusted him for hope that the career of Noah would not prevent to remain it the same. “I always tell Noah not to enable comments Instagram and never read what people say on it”, she revealed at the time.

The singer 27 has not failed to promote the song of his little protected. In his story Instagram, she constantly encouraged his fans to encourage Noah. “”The End Of Everything,” is available now and it is a gift of the gods”, she wrote.

Miley Cyrus is supporting the new song of her little sister Noah Cyrus © Instagram

Has to read also : Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, at the supermarket hidden