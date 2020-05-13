Noah Cyrus offers to quench the thirst of Lil Nas X for the love of women

Noah Cyrus has the solution for Lil Nas X.

Lil Sin X is a troll, part-time rapper full-time. The artist, who has an account on the social network not so secret that Nicki Minaj as his label tries to continuously keep buried in her past, clearly know how to use Twitter to attract attention. His commentary is often equal parts hilarious and absurd.

Among the antics recent Lil Sin X, he has shared with his followers on Twitter that he wanted to give a kick to Straight. Or maybe better, he wants to “try the vagina”.

“Hey guys, I decided to try the vagina. Anyone know where I can find good coochie?” he asked his millions of followers.

The response has been overwhelming, while the tweet of Nas has accumulated more than 24,000 retweets and a few prying eyes of Teanna Trump, and even Guapdad 4000. However, the response that is the most viral at this day comes the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus . It seems that she has some free time recently (I want to say once again, that does not), because a quick read of his Twitter account shows that she is actively engaged in the conversation on pop culture, including Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj. the no. 1 song of the mark, and the lack of breasts Doja Cat afterwards.

However, it seems that this is his response to Lil Nas X who has stolen the series today: “I’m okay”, she responded with a emoji smiling humbly.

This means that they will soon collaborate? Or someone drop something soon, we may assume.

