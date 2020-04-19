Noah Cyrus speaks out on the harassment to which she was victim as a teenager

Lady Gaga is in love with.

The performer from ‘Pokerface’ was beautiful to be in a relationship with Michael Polansky – who works as an entrepreneur in the technology universe – that the past few months, it has already formalized their relationship and would not hesitate to reveal her feelings to the big day.

In a new interview, Lady Gaga has revealed that her foundation Born This Way Foundation is working with “the love of his life” on a project in link with the mental health”, and that the famous project is called “Brave” and that it is, in reality, an application.

In addition, Mama Monster, 34 years old, has also expressed his desire to start a family, a beautiful day.

When asked if she would like to start a family soon, she replied : “I would say that I am very excited at the idea of having children. I look forward to being a mum.

“Isn’t it amazing what we can do? We can host a human being inside [de notre corps] and the feed. Then, he ends up leaving [de nous], and it is our job to maintain life. This is so funny – all the world in me works outside, all day. When they return, I always tell them, ‘Welcome to the womb! ‘”

Moreover, before the singer starts out with Michael, she had accumulated a series of relationships that failed – including with her former betrothed, Christian Carino and Taylor Kinney, as well as a romance and short-lived with the sound engineer, Dan Horton – and she then admitted that she hated being single.

She had entrusted, at the time: “It has been a very difficult process for me because I was going through a period of my life …

“In fact, I had a lot of problems with it, I didn’t like being single. I had the impression that my career had taken everything in hand and that my personal life was something that I had not the time to pursue and control, and I was very sad.” Fortunately, the star has since found the smile !