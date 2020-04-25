Halsey says she feels like an outsider when it comes to his peers of the pop star.

In an interview with The guardian Friday, the artist “Bad at Love” has stated that his reputation for straight talk has pushed his fellow musicians to exercise caution in the development of a relationship with her.

“Nobody wants to be my friend”, began the man of 25 years. “They are afraid that I withdraw from something. I am a drama by association.”

“I started with my peers”, she continued. “I don’t know if people have really wanted to do the same with me. So I stopped wasting my energy.”

Halsey argues that its provocations public have played a role not only in the ostracisant of his contemporaries, but also with a fan base wider.

She gave an impassioned speech about sexual abuse at the walk of the woman in 2018. In the same year, she performed a dance risky with another woman on “The Voice”. And she has been very open on the defence of mental health awareness, to the problems of women and to the race.

“It is difficult to understand when to be activist diverts the attention from my art,” she said to the publication. “Sometimes, when you are at the center of” having something to say “, you start to lose your agency. People don’t want to hear it.”

That Halsey sees them as friends or not, some of his peers in the music industry have expressed their support to the songwriter at the head of the rankings.

Ariana Grande congratulated Halsey when “Without Me” has dethroned “thank u, next” on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019.

“F-k it up @iamhalsey,” wrote Grande. “The girls in the head by 2019.”

Halsey replied: “Luv u bb. Dynamic women who are stubborn and compassionate throughout 2019.”

When Halsey was awarded the first prize of the night for the American Music Awards last November, and criticized the idea that the trophies are a “validation” for the “overwhelming work and causing grief” to writing songs, Taylor Swift got on stage at the end of the event and said: “The speech of the night goes to Halsey.”

In the past, Halsey, however, has called Lauren Jauregui, a former member of Fifth Harmony, one of his best friends.

“Lauren is so special, because best friend or not, his music is always exactly what I need at the moment and it gives me the creeps. It is even better that I have the chance to know and love,” she wrote in a Tweet from October 2018.

As they say, all you need is a true friend.

You have a story or advice to give us? Send an email to the publishers of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

See the gallery of photos

.

Halsey Rocks Dress hand-painted custom for the Aria Awards 2019