Noelle, a comedy of Christmas with Anna Kendrick about Disney more

The countdown has begun, the end of the year holidays are approaching very quickly ! Like every year, the production studios are redoubling their ingenuity to propose films magical to immerse young and old in the magic of Christmas. Disney is no exception to the rule, and invites its fans to discover Noelle, a future comedy signed Marc Lawrence with Anna Kendrick.

Check out the trailer for the magic of comedy Noelle

In the meantime the output of the comedy on Disney + on 12 November, the us studios have allowed their fans a preview with the unveiling of the trailer for the Christmas movie. The video opens with Anna Kendrick in the skin of Noelle, the girl’s father Christmas. Accompanied by his little friends are fantastic, this will go in search of the father Christmas that has likely disappeared. The program of this comedy, magic, travel in a sleigh, Christmas songs and a great deal of laughter !

A thrilling plot to this Christmas movie with Anna Kendrick

This comedy, to say the least, chaotic tells the story of how Noelle has had to take over the reins of the family business after the retirement of his father, the tall, bearded one. In fact, when her brother Hader (Billy Eichner) is reluctant to the idea of becoming the new father Christmas, the young woman suggested to him that he take a weekend to put the ideas in place.

Noelle was then far from suspecting that it would vanish in the nature… then Begins a race against the clock to find Hader and save this feast as expected from both large and small. Noelle will she find him in time ? You will discover it on the 12th of November next in the comedy.

Another Christmas classic is also to be discovered on Disney +

The end of the year holidays promise to be high in color with Disney+ ! In fact, more comedy Noelle, the spectators will also have the opportunity to rediscover The Beautiful and the Tramp, a classic american studios. This film will also be available on the 12th of November next.

