Nolan North as Nathan Drake and Tony Stark have in common – JAPANFM

For the voice actor to Nolan North in the role of Tony Stark in Marvel Avengers it was something of a moment of Han Solo. This seems complicated, but it makes sense when it is decompressed.

“If Indiana Jones was Nathan Drake Harrison Ford, this is my Han Solo, I think,” explained the North during a recent episode of our series of interviews, Hey, Fandom! “Nathan Drake was a good character to play, and I didn’t know if I was going to get my moment of Have Only; to play another iconic character as well. It is very fun. “

But of course, there was a thrill to take on a role as iconic, beyond a simple opportunity to compare it with The Talented Mr. Ford. The north was also anxious to put his own unique stamp on Stark and his alter ego, Iron Man, while paying tribute to this great movie star that is already closely associated with the function.

“I’m a big fan of what Robert Downey Jr. has done with the films, and I think that’s one of the most important challenges is to separate enough of a performance to honor the character,” explained the North. “Sometimes, some phrases are a little Robert Downey Jr., A little RDJ, only a tribute to what he has done, without making an impression. I had to make sure that the character belongs to me as much as possible. It was a challenge, that follows this line. He looks different and is its own universe, it is its own different world. ”

The new epic game from Square Enix, which will be released in stores on September 4, puts players in control of a whole team of the Avengers, in a confrontation between the murderer against the evil mega-global company, Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) To the North, a part of the fun of the mission was the opportunity to complete together a new team of Avengers.

“I think that would have been more difficult to make my own Iron Man game and you have to use a game such as Iron Man, in the beginning,” suggested North. “But to be a part of the Avengers, we had a great cast, with Troy [Baker as Hulk]and Laura [Bailey as Black Widow]and Travis [Willingham as Thor]. Jeff [Schine as Captain America]. All over the world. It was great to be there, to live these characters and the game. “

Beyond the new story and a new approach to the ultimate team of Marvel, the North is also expected that the fans take a kick to take control of the characters and navigate the world of the game.

“This is one of the best game that I think I have ever seen or in which I participated,” said North. “What have they done with this game, is amazing. This will be a great attraction for people who love narrative history, but in reality as a excellent gameplay. There is something so satisfying to be Hulk, to take a villain and crush other bad guys with the bad guys. The black Widow, the hammer of Thor… The game is so great. ”

It was a little less open when it came to other Marvel characters that he would like to play some day. When pressed, however, to the North, had a couple of thoughts.

“Dr. Strange has his cloak of cool”, he suggested. “I like a little bit. It would be great mo-cap I really don’t believe in things like that, usually… the eye of a hawk! But it is only a bow and arrow. I don’t know. “

UNEXPLORED BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

The north also was able to draw parallels between his new role as Tony Stark, and, no doubt, his video game character more iconic to this day: Unexplored hero Nathan Drake.

“What makes a good character, that is to say, his vulnerability and his flaws,” explained North. “Tony [Stark]It’s imperfect, but he always tries to do her best. It has many points in common with Nathan Drake. Nathan Drake does not and will not seek to destroy the lost city of Shambhala. Not looking to go out and kill a bunch of soldiers. It is a game, and you should pass this level. This is the man who does his best. “

While it is very happy that the place where we left it the last time Nathan Drake at the end of Uncharted 4North is not completely closed to the idea of a review of the character… one day.

“If you wanted to do it again, I’m here”, he assured us North. “It is such an important part of my life. A large part of me is Nathan Drake, and it was, at first, a part of[[[[[[[[Unexplored writer]The plan of Amy Hennig. She wondered for the first time to get into the character. She knew me so well that I was going to start writing about my sensibility and who I was. Therefore, the characters that have been merged. I’m joking however, apart from the fact that you can’t climb on a ladder as well as Nathan Drake can climb a cliff… this character is a part of me. ”

DRAKE HOT TAKES

He plays may not be actively the role of Drake in new games, but the North has a lot of ideas about the casting for the next Unexplored film adaptation. He is particularly pleased to see Tom Holland explore a moment in the life of the character that has not been presented in any of the games to this day.

“Where was Nathan Drake in the twenties? “Asked North. “We don’t see this. When, in the thirties, and then there’s a flashback in Cartagena when I was about 14, 15 years old. Where was it in the twenties? What is it that he and Sully have done before you get to the original Unexplored? It is a good idea. I’m interested in. This is part of the whole Unexplored a story that we don’t know. I am in total agreement. ”

Has had some initial doubts about Mark Wahlberg as Sully, but you have to overcome soon enough.

“I like Mark Wahlberg,” said North. “This is a guy from New England like me. When it was announced as Sully, I said to myself, ” This is interesting. “I wasn’t sure. I really don’t see it. But when we look at this in the context of what they are going to do with the film, I think that is a good option. ”

That said, North had his personal preference for the movements of Drake, based on a minor role that has allowed him to spend more time on the set of Star Trek Into Darkness.

“If you are going to do a thing type 1 to 1, and Chris Pine,” said Nolan. “I think he has the quality around the world, the charm, the humor. I really liked working with him. Is a good actor, solid and a good man. ”

BACK IN THE POOL

The north has expressed the merc in Marvel, Deadpool, on a variety of projects at this point, including animation Hulk vs Wolverine and the 2013 Dead Pool video game. But one of his great regrets that he missed the role in the animated series of short-term Wolverine and the X-Men.

“They were supposed to have a season 2 and it was something,” explained the North. “Disney bought Marvel and the show was on a different network, and it was literally a business decision and technical details. Unfortunately, in season 2, Deadpool is going to become a new character in this series. “

Would be ready to return to play Deadpool, however, in any format or platform, especially if the big screen the Lord of the swimming Pool – Ryan Reynolds was also involved.

“First of all, a Deadpool 2 I think that this would be a good thing to do, ” said North. “And then a series of animation, which may need to be on Netflix. I think it would be fun if I was Deadpool, but it would be great to incorporate Ryan Reynolds as Ryan and Deadpool. Because he has had much success in this area. I would love to work with him in all aspects of the business, but the idea of teaming up with these characters could be very fun. ”

Check out our full Hey, Fandom! chat with Nolan North down!