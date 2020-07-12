“Normal People “, ” River “, ” Love Life “

♥️♥️♥️ The “Normal People “

Series of anglo-irish created by Sally Rooney (2020). Available on Starzplay from the 16 of July

With Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal. Twelve 30-minute episodes.

Originally, there is the phenomenon of Sally Rooney. The young novelist in ireland has dazzled the literary scene with “Conversations between friends” and ” Normal People “, initiatory story of a first love, from high school to university. The adaptation of this last (not yet translated in French) was anticipated with excitement by readers are often so enamored… That should not be disappointed : this is Sally Rooney herself who has given life to this version, the hand of Alice, the Birch, the british writer to follow. Both implement a partition of the air and the epidermis to share the feelings of their heroes : or how to love gives meaning and body to all living beings.

Of course, you fall hopelessly in love, in our turn, Marian (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mezcal). The space, of a chronic disease between bonfires and chasms, dizzy, find the style that has been dubbed ” the Jane Austen of the precarious generation “, this virtuosity to provide access to the stream of consciousness of the protagonists and to make tangible what defines them as people : the mark of registration in the registry sociological, but also the power of your sensuality.

Here, the truth of beings that seeks to be heard, without the difficulty of the process of loading. It will be important to Marianne as’connell, get rid of the rags of gender and the emancipation of the determinisms that are going to have an opportunity to find themselves. Performed with a sensitivity that is exacerbated by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie MacDonald, “Normal People” sometimes think of the very worship of ” Friday Night Lights “, for this how to capture, with a front on the move, the age of as possible, the time of love.

♥️♥️” River “

British series created by Abi Morgan (2015). Available in Polar+ and MyCanal

With Stellan Skarsgård, Nicola Walker, Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan. Six episodes of 60 minutes.

A mystery series that takes you to listen to in a loop, with a silly smile, ” I love to love (but my baby loves to dance) “, an irresistible tube of the 1970s, is not a police series as the other. To tell you the truth, “River”, gives the same mission to disrupt the class with the method steps of his hero, inspector John River, itself is not very square… spent a lot of time to converse with the dead, and, in particular, with his team-mate, Stevie, who was murdered before his eyes.

On paper, one might fear a remake of ” Sixth Sense “, a ultimate gadget to awaken the figure of residues of the conference of the parties broken. In reality, all aboard for an epic in the country of mourning lined a romance without any complex and having excellent replicas. The failure with Abi Morgan, one of the british designers, the most exciting of recent years, who has to his credit in the scenarios of “Shame” and ” the iron Lady “, the series “The Hour,” or, recently, ” The Division “.

“River” (previously published in 2018 in Art), has brought together a group of exceptional : in the title role, Swedish Stellan Skarsgård requires your moving corpse on the face of the very charismatic Nicola Walker, one of Stevie. We see the same Eddie Marsan in the role of a ghost to be particularly leathery and Lesley Manville in one of the chief inspectors in each of its appearances is a joy, until the unforgettable scene, where we think we hear the voice of the writer herself, in this explosion exasperated against River, which enjoins him to “have his balls” :” Thirty-three years that don’t talk to me about all of your “balls” ! – But I got to the summit without roupettes. “

“To Love Life “

Nick Money, Anna Kendrick (Sarah Shatz/HBO)

American series created by Sam Boyd (2020). Available in OCS Max and full of OCS in demand.

With Anna Kendrick. Ten 30-minute episodes.

Some access of laziness requires sustained efforts. To support the scenario of ” Love Life “, the more lazy that the of the mammals in the tree of the same name, it was necessary to develop a concept : a life of love, organized by episode, in the rhythm of the different stories in the middle, with each season focusing on a character (a second is already announced).

It follows, therefore, here the trials and tribulations and adventures of Darby, on a map of tenderness paved with clichés. Everything in the strip, the hair and the facial expressions, our heroine (Anna Kendrick, the discovery in ” Twilight “) revels in the role of “the girl next door” blunderer and admire these women “perfect” she will never be able to match… most Importantly, that dreams only of one thing : putting hands on ” the good “.

Enough with the suspense, at the end of the first episode, the promise that this quest will be satisfied through the vision of a belly rounded by pregnancy… meanwhile, all the sex scenes take place under the duvet (in respect of the first three episodes that we could see), and masturbation is presented as an exercise essentially misleading.

Difficult to explain the enormity of the anachronism, despite the fact that he “loves the Life” is the first original creation of HBO, Max, which is based on the catalogue of the prestigious HBO string “Girls”, and even, the former ” Sex and the City “, revolutionary side of these topics is cheesy-réacs.