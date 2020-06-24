Normani poses in lingerie Savage X Fenty of Rihanna! In Reality, Normani Kordei

Attention, the temperature goes up a notch! This June 23, 2020, Normani has released a new photo of her on their social networks. The interpreter of “Dancing with a Stranger”, a duet with Sam Smith poses in front of the camera, dressed with a set of Savage X Fenty, the famous trade mark of Rihanna), that break with the codes.

And if Normani has made the promotion of this set, this is not a coincidence. The beautiful has indeed become the first brand ambassador until the year 2019. Since then, it multiplies the length of the shoots of photos to show you the lingerie of your wedding: “I want all individuals to feel powerful and to embrace who they really are. I don’t wake up with the feeling of confidence in me, ( … ), but the lingerie Wild you can always help”, she had commented on his account of Instagram.

Very quickly, this last photo has aroused the enthusiasm of the internet users. In a couple of hours, the photo has been “liked” more than 400,000 times!