North, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has built a home quarantine for dolls in the likeness of his parents

From the top of its six-year-old, North West is aware of the concerns of his mom. While Kim Kardashian was very afraid of the coronavirus, the little girl has built a home quarantine for dolls bearing his likeness and that of his dad. Proof that, at home, it can’t happen to them !

If North West and her brothers and sisters have many toys at their disposal, it is obviously with used cartons that the little girl is the most of fun ! After you have created a small train in cardboard, and it comes today to build a home quarantine for dolls in the likeness of her parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ! It would seem that when it does not steal the spotlight from his father during his Sunday Services, North, six years ago, a little girl like the others. While his famous mom seems very concerned about the coronavirus, it is quite naturally that the sister of a Saint, Chicago, and Psalm has tried to show him how to be safe.

In the small cabin in question, the little girl has disposed of the cushions for that dolls in the likeness of his parents are well established and they also provided a bottle of gel hydro-alcoholic. A attention which has been smile Kim Kardashian, who shared in the creation of North West on Instagram, stating : “This is the house built by North. She has created a room for Kanye and me. There are even windows to be able to see the light of day !“

Kim Kardashian is very frightened by the coronavirus

If the mother of four children seems to be amused by the home quarantine created by her eldest daughter, she is however very concerned about the evolution of the sars coronavirus. In fact, the wife of Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian believe hard as iron in a sleep theory of the medium Sylvie Brown. Indeed, the latter had written in his book ‘End of Days‘published in 2008, and that a “disease and kind of serious pneumonia“occur in 2020. Very scared, the influenceuse to 162 million followers on Instagram had, a few days earlier, shared his tips to help stop the spread of the virus. Before giving a toy to children, it disinfects is now consistently ! She had also explained : “You should not use the elbow to greet them, because you cough in your elbows. So, forget the elbow, or then, just a small light touch.“We will make sure to remember it !

