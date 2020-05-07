North embarrasses her mother Kim Kardashian: “My mom says that you shout a lot” (video)

JoJo Siwa, a dancer and Youtubeuse the united states, which proved a massive hit with the children, met with North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian, a few months ago. The duo spent the afternoon together. The moments of their day had already been shared by the media, but a new sequence has just been unveiled. It is presentations… When Kim and her child in the home of the young influenceuse.

We can then see the eldest of the star exchange a few words with the energetic JoJo. Alongside Kim, the small North she confides to her new friend what her mother thinks of her: “She said that you shout a lot“.

Without surprise, these revelations have embarrassed Kim, who knew where to put himself. The wife of Kanye West has tried to recover from this situation by trying to get a timid: “No, I did not say that.” But her daughter insisted. “If you said“, launched the North. “I said that you were going to have to yell like a JoJo“replied Kim, very shy. But its response has not convinced JoJo started to laugh.