North embeds itself in the video of Kim calling for the respect of the confinement

Welcome to the world of North West and Kim Kardashian West !

Gavin Newsomthe governor of California, has posted on Twitter a video message from the star of The incredible family Kardashian inviting the people of the State to stay home and practice social distancing.

But, during his message important and urgent during the outbreak of coronavirus, her daughter North, 6 years old, he stole the show. “Hi to all California, I am Kim Kardashian West and I wanted to talk to you”, she began before her daughter does interjecte : “And North West !”

“I wanted to talk to you about serious social distancing,” said Kim, before her daughter is taken again. “I know that one is in California and that it was an exceptional time, but we must learn to…”

Off the field, is heard North whisper to his mother : “I want to get out…”

“You’re out in the garden, and it is entirely appropriate”, replied Kim.