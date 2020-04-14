North embeds itself in the video of Kim calling for the respect of the confinement

Welcome to the world of North West and Kim Kardashian West !
Gavin Newsomthe governor of California, has posted on Twitter a video message from the star of The incredible family Kardashian inviting the people of the State to stay home and practice social distancing.
But, during his message important and urgent during the outbreak of coronavirus, her daughter North, 6 years old, he stole the show. “Hi to all California, I am Kim Kardashian West and I wanted to talk to you”, she began before her daughter does interjecte : “And North West !”
“I wanted to talk to you about serious social distancing,” said Kim, before her daughter is taken again. “I know that one is in California and that it was an exceptional time, but we must learn to…”
Off the field, is heard North whisper to his mother : “I want to get out…”
“You’re out in the garden, and it is entirely appropriate”, replied Kim.
Kim tried to resume the thread of his speech before asking the eldest of her four children : “You could not jump on the bed ? Leave me two seconds to do it seriously.”
“Good, friends, we just want you to practice social distancing,” added Kim, before giving Californians and other tips for care at home. “There are so many projects, fun to do, you can spend time with your children and you explode.”
The star quickly added, while North was trying to fall again to the screen : “Believe me, I more want to leave than you think. It is also very important to check the mental health of your friends and those you love.”
North, is decidedly in form, has again interrupted his mother saying to him : “You should take care of your children as your friends.”
“It is a fact,” admitted Kim before adding : “Honestly, staying at home saves lives, and that is what we are trying to do. That is all. Take care of you.”
“Listen to @KimKardashian (and North West !). #ResterChezSoiSauveDesVies”, wrote the governor Newsom on Twitter to accompany the video.
Very recently, the county of Los Angeles has extended her period of confinement until 15 may, while the region of the San Francisco bay area (including the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin) have extended the period until may 3.