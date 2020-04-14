North spoils a live of Kim Kardashian on the containment : “I want out !”

As all parents confined with their very young children, Kim Kardashian may not have ten minutes of peace and quiet. Monday 13 April 2020, the american star was in live to encourage the people of California to comply with containment measures. Of course, his small North (6 years) has been a welling up unexpectedly in his video message.

“Hello to all in California ! It’s Kim Kardashian West, and I wanted to talk to you“began she, before getting cut off by his daughter. “And North West !”shouts the small one. “I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you about social distancing. I know that one is in California and the weather more clement, but we must restrict“says the future lawyer, before cutting the umpteenth time. “I want to get out !”refer to North whisper out of the field. Kim Kardashian says directly : “You went outside in your garden and all is well.“The video is cut off, and then we see the mother trying to explain why containment measures are essential. The camera then begins to tremble. “Is it that you could not jump on the bed ? Give me about two seconds to do it seriously“if irritates then Kim Kardashian.

But it does not prevent North wanting to interfere, until you reach the end, in the video of her mother. Later, Kim encourages them to “take care of your mental health and those of your loved ones”and the North continues off-camera : “You should more take care of your children, not your friends !“”It is true ! Honestly, stay at home, it is saving lives and that is what we are all trying to do“said the wife of Kanye West.

This is not the first time that the North made mistakes with the live her mum since the beginning of the confinement. His cousin Mason has also sown several times the discord within the clan Kardashian, with its live infernal on social networks.