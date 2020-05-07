Nostalgic to the Met Gala, the fashion icons share their outfits the most striking

(Relaxnews) – Initially planned for 4 may, the traditional, the Met Gala has been postponed due to the global pandemic of sars coronavirus. If the designers, models, and other fashion players have not been able to get together on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, they have not really skipped the event, flooding the web and the social networks of the content in connection with the event the most glamorous of the year. The most nostalgic have even shared the outfits that were the most marked in recent years. Tour of the horizon.

Olivier Rousteing

The stylist French, the artistic director of the house Balmain, is back in pictures on several moments and images that seem to be part of his memories more memorable. Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Darren Criss, or Natalia Vodianova are among the personalities who have put their trust in Olivier Rousteing – and Balmain – for the fashion event. But the cliché that most grabs our attention is still the gorgeous dress worn by Jennifer Lopez for the Met Gala 2018.

Blake Lively

Just like Rihanna, Katy Perry, or Beyoncé, Blake Lively has always made dramatic entrances – not to say mind-boggling – on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The american actress wanted to mark the occasion this year by posting not one, but three of her outfits, favorite worn in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Not content to wear the dramatic dresses that are always going to wonder, Blake Lively is also subject always to the red carpet, as the stresses Gigi Hadid in a comment posted under the photos of the former star of “Gossip Girl”.

Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner she also paid tribute to the Met Gala with a plate on which she strikes a pose alongside his daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dressed for the occasion in Balmain. The photo date of 2016, the year in which the gala was held on the theme “Manus x Machina: Fashion In an Age Of Technology”.

Brandon Maxwell

On the occasion of what would have been the Met Gala 2020, the american designer Brandon Maxwell has posted several videos highlighting the stunning outfit worn by Lady Gaga last year. As a reminder, the star had made the show on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, arriving in a spectacular pink dress to finish off in her underwear. Among the videos posted online, and discover the team of Brandon Maxwell trying to identify the interpreter of “Bad Romance” that can hardly move in this dress impressive.

Jared Leto

If there’s someone who has made a sensation at the Met Gala in recent years, it is Jared Leto. The american actor, distinguished himself in 2019 dressed in a Gucci, inspired by the latest fashion show from the Italian house, which he has accessorised with a head representing his own person. It is this look that Jared Leto has shared on the social networks yesterday, taking the pose with many celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes, or even Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci.