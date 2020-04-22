Not being able to resell them, he asked the supermarket to pay her for 4 800 rolls of toilet paper – Latina

This client will think twice before to imagine a future “business” to be questionable. Indeed, as revealed John-Paul Drake, of the supermarket chain Drakes in Australia, the brand has refused to reimburse a customer not very smart, who had purchased nearly 5,000 rolls of toilet paper and 150 bottles of hand sanitizer for resell online. Unfortunately for him, his idea was a real failure. Indeed, not being able to sell his huge inventory, the interested party has asked the supermarket to reimburse him for his thousands of rolls and dozens of litres of disinfectant. This was a categorical refusal.

“I told him that he was the kind of person who is causing problems throughout the country”said John-Paul Drake in the video adding that he had made him a finger in response. According to him, eight months of stock of paper have been passed in four days in his store. He further explained that the client had carried out an operation involving twenty people who were visiting several stores Drake in order to buy stocks of toilet paper.