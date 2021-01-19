CELEBRITIES

NOT THE USUAL HALSEY EYE MAKEUP TUTORIAL: BLUE FLAMES AND YELLOW LIGHTNING WITH EYESHADOW

In early January,  Halsey officially launched her beauty brand called  About-Face with the intention of breaking all the rules of beauty and makeup.

The ” Manic ” singer confirmed her intentions by sharing a make-up tutorial on Instagram, actually not the usual make-up tutorial, using the products of her line.

 

” Time to play, ” she wrote in the caption of the nearly hour-long IGTV video, in which the 26-year-old improvises everything, listening to her favorite songs.

Her creativity leads her to create an extraordinary abstract make-up with her hyperpigmented stick eyeshadows. One eye adorned with blue flames and the other with a lightning bolt drawn with yellow and slime green shades (we love). Complete the look, terracotta lipstick.

But the thing we like most about the tutorial is how you teach to “play” with makeup.

Because as Halsey herself stated, her mission is for people to forget they are  ” Instagram flawless ”  and prioritize fun and creativity with their makeup.

