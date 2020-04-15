Not to Francofolies this year

The festival des Francofolies de La Rochelle to be held from July 10 to 14, next. Unfortunately, after the announcements of the President of the Republic Monday night, he was almost sure that the event could not be held. In fact, it was supposed to be conducted just before mid-July, which is the date that Emmanuel Macron announced for the holding of festivals, the date obviously subject to change depending on the progress of the pandemic.

At the present time, another big festival remains in limbo : The Old Ploughs. It should be a major event, in view of the coming of Celine Dion. The singer will not be able to occur at the U Arena in Nanterre at the end of June and beginning of July, it only remains, therefore, that The Old Ploughs. The festival will start on the 16 July, one day after the famous maturity date. Nothing is safe for the moment.

Here is the press release of the Francofolies of La Rochelle :