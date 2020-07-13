“Nothing sexy”, “Embarrassing”… Chris Pratt talks about his sex scene with Jennifer Lawrence

Having to shoot a sex scene in a movie is not necessarily a part of the fun for the players. This is not Chris Pratt who say otherwise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the heroes of the Guardians of the galaxy was entrusted on the love of the scene he had shot with Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers, conducting Morten Tyldum.

And it is clear that this was less glamorous than it seemed. “With all of the anxiety that you have when you play a scene like this, you realize that there is really nothing sexy at all to do so. It is very annoying,” said the comedian. “But it’s part of the job and so you need to provide you with the person in question and try to minimize the discomfort you may feel.” To put at ease his partner, the actor, who confessed to feeling “responsible” for the proper conduct of this kind of situation, as a man, he had his technique : “to ensure that only the people required to be present on the plateau, that the set is closed.

Jennifer Lawrence had, meanwhile, has opted for another solution : drink a lot of alcohol ! As a reminder, the Passengers tells the story of Jim and Aurora, who wakes up 90 years before his journey into space to colonize a new planet.

Find this article in Télé-Loisirs

