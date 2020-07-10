“Nothing sexy”, “Embarrassing”… Chris Pratt talks about his sex scene with Jennifer Lawrence

For the purposes of the film Passengersavailable on Netflix, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence had to shoot a scene… hot ! A true challenge for the actor, as he had confided to Entertainment Weekly.
Having to shoot a sex scene in a movie is not necessarily a part of the fun for the players. This is not Chris Pratt that say otherwise. In an interview with Entertainment Weeklythe hero of the Guardians of the galaxy he was assigned in the scene of love that he had shot with Jennifer Lawrence in Passengersthe achievement of Morten Tyldum.
And it is clear that this was less glamorous than it seemed. “With all the anxiety that you have when you play a scene like this, you realize that there is really nothing sexy at all to do so. It is very annoying”, he had said the actor. “But that is part of the job and so you need to provide you with the person in question and try to minimize the discomfort that she may experience“. To put at ease his partner, the actor, who confessed to feeling “responsible“the appropriate conduct of this type of situation, as a man, he had his technique : “Make sure that only the people required to be present on the plateau, that the set is closed.”
Jennifer Lawrence in the meantime, we opted for another solution : drink a lot of alcohol ! As a reminder, Passengers it tells the story of Jim and Aurora, who wakes up 90 years before his journey into space to colonize a new planet.