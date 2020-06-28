Notice : Fuzz, Asaf Avidan, Lady Gaga, GK 1974…



New announcements of concerts ! Fuzz, Asaf Avidan, Lady Gaga and GK 1974 very soon to visit us. Where and when ? Here is the answer !

24/03/2021 – Fuzz @ The Trabendo

“Ty Segall, the guru of the scene from the garage in california, knows how to surround himself. Between his long-time friends, he counts the great Charles Moothart (CFM, the Freedom of the Band), and Chad Ubovich (Meatbodies). Together they have created Fuzz in 2013. Since then, the “power trio” for 2 albums navigate between the hard rock and proto-metal retention vocal processing only Ty Segall has the recipe. Fuzz is formed in 2011 in California under the direction of Ty Segall (drums/vocals), Charlie Moothart (guitar/vocals), two friends of long date, having worked together in the context of Epsilons in the mid-2000s. The two friends were two singles before being joined by bassist Chad Ubovich. Under the leadership of Chris Woodhouse (Thee Oh Sees, The Intelligence) of the now trio released a self-titled debut album influenced by the sound of Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix. The multiple projects of Ty Segall in parallel to his solo career did not prevent the group quickly released a second album, II, in the year 2015. “ – To book your tickets !

13/03/2021 – Asaf Avidan @ Le Zénith, Paris

“Asaf Avidan is the epitome of raw emotion. A native of Jerusalem, this composer out of the ordinary forms of a powerful imagination, fired with precision by a raspy voice and unique. “I was listening to Thom Yorke, The Fugees, David Bowie, jazz, old school, and even the latest pop as Billie Eilish or Kanye West. I took something from each one and I mélangeais all in a jungle schizophrenic characters, all of them of myself. Somehow, this mix of characters and sounds allowed me to give a clearer picture of what I was feeling… what I’m… more of a unique voice that could do it.’. New influences are in the Land of the Odyssey, and Lost the Horse, which is already available on the platforms. With a new album expected in September, Asaf Avidan announced the Anagnorisis of a Tour with his new group for 2021. “ – To book your tickets !

25/07/2021 – Lady Gaga @ Stade de France

“Initially scheduled for July 24, 2020, the concert of Lady Gaga has been postponed to Sunday, July 25, 2021. Your tickets 2020 remain valid for the edition in the year 2021. Lady Gaga will be on the road this summer with The Chromatica Ball Tour, a series of dates that are exceptional and unique performances, limited to 6 cities around the world. “ – To book your tickets !

10/07/2021 – GK 1974 @ Le Backstage By The Mill

“Don’t miss this benefit concert that will take place on the eve of the concert of Iron Maiden in Paris ! In tribute to Clive Burr, the drummer of the first three albums Iron Maiden, and in support of the MS Action Fund, an organization that helps people with multiple sclerosis, the first edition of the Burr Fest Paris will be at O Sullivans Backstage By The Mill : Gypsy Kiss GK 1974 (former band of Steve Harris) and David Smith, Friends of the Beast, a jam session with the participation of musicians from the metal scene that is going to make the classic Iron Maiden, Dennis Stratton (ex-guitarist of Iron Maiden), accompanied by Coverslave Tribute to Iron Maiden. “ – To book your tickets !

Posted on 29/06/2020