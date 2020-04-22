Novak Djokovic invites you to the next US Open – US Open

A Grand Slam to follow, from the box of Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has decided to integrate the cohort of celebrities who are participating in this challenge and the n°1 in the world does not do things by half. It proposes to invite the winner and a person of his choice for the next US Open. Flight and hotel are taken care of and the tournament will be followed since the box of Djokovic. The Serbian will be more of a private workout and an outfit worn during the tournament. Of course, due to the Covid-19, the dates are not yet decided and it would be better to bet on availability during the summer of 2021.