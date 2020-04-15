Novak Djokovic responds to the challenge of Roger Federer

The current world number one Novak Djokovic has responded to the new challenge of Roger Federer, that the Swiss was published on Tuesday on his Twitter account. The Serb has posted his video of the challenge on his account Instagram.

Novak Djokovic’s answer your Federer”s challenge! He also got a green wall. pic.twitter.com/RXaNoUStD0 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 7, 2020

In the video, with which he launched the challenge, Federer stands a few inches away from the wall and strikes a volley of shot right quick.

Although the shots are too fast to count, it has hit about 200 stolen in a row, in a minute without moving his feet. He then asked several celebrities and tennis stars – including Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Alexander Zverev and Coconut Gauff – to meet the challenge.

During the last week, Federer has kept his fans informed on social networks, encouraging them to stay at home, and posting videos of it striking against the wall as the world remains paralyzed due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. Federer has undergone a knee operation in February and had to be out of the circuit until June.