Novel / Victim 2117 of Jussi Adler-Olsen : critical

Summary : The journal is spoken of as the “victim 2117” : a refugee who, like the two thousand, one hundred and sixteen others which have preceded it this year, perished in the Mediterranean in his desperate attempt to reach Europe. But for Assad, who work in the shadow of the Department V of Copenhagen for ten years, this death is far from anonymous. It connects him to his past and brings back painful memories. It is time for him to finish with the secrets and reveal to Carl Mørck and his team of where it comes from and who he is. At the risk of result in the Department V in the eye of the cyclone. Who is Assad ? Victim 2117 is the answer. This investigation is its history.

♥♥♥♥ ♥

The name of Jussi Adler-Olsen is well known to fans of crime fiction. With his series of Investigations of the department V, of which the present book is the eighth volume, the novelist has quickly established itself as one of the central figures of the story police officer in the sauce Danish. The immense success of these books was not slow to draw the attention of the film industry, which since 2013 has already proposed four adaptations of the saga literary Adler OlsenMercy, Desecration, Issue, Folder 64). These films, made in Denmark, have rapidly consolidated a network of fans, which suggests that the adventures of the department of V on the big screen are far from over. But what is this ultimate opus of literature ? The writer here presents the recipe of his previous releases. A sequencing marked, alternating between different points of view, an investigation panting, marked by a context, contemporary-sounding social and political (terrorist attacks and the tragedy of the immigrants), the shift constant between the small and the great History working axis, narrative principal of a mosaic of micro-narratives, intimate. The amateur is changing so familiar, while the new drive will not have any trouble to be taken by the story, even if he has not read the other volumes of the series. It must therefore be recognized in Adler-Olsen a certain efficiency in his narration, as well as his mastery of a coherent universe and to the mechanical well-oiled machine.

The clues are scattered in a clever way, the character portraits are accurate, and they benefit from a touch of ambiguity that allows you to cleverly avoid the caricature (and when one chooses to look at terrorism, it is something that is important). And yet, over the pages, an absence is made progressively feel. Because if the writing does not lack breath, carried away by a rhythm allegro in which the constance forces the respect and might make you spend sleepless nights, it must be noted the disappearance of a real atmosphere suitable to ignite the imagination of the reader.

Various plausible reasons for this. First, the longevity of the series of which the publication of the first volume dates back to 2007, then the loss of a national spirit that has long made the success of the genre literature of the scandinavian. Between Spain, Denmark, Germany, Iraq, and Syria, the novelist leads her characters in an investigation of cosmopolitan, who, without ever taking the risk of losing his reader, it is easy to forget sometimes in a clear surface. The style fades, and gives a whole to the requirements of entertainment. We can’t really blame Adler-Olsen, the effectiveness in literature as in cinema, is often achieved at the price of losses the collateral. Still the quality highly audio-visual of the writing of the novelist. We imagine and without penalty an adaptation of the Investigations of the department V on the small screen, the structure of serial of the novel was appropriate of course.