Novels to offer you for the déconfinement

(Relaxnews) – there are Many French to be immersed in a novel. According to a study by the institute GfK published on 19 may, eight French out of ten read at least one book or a comic strip for the containment and 34% of the French have even spent more time to read than in normal times. While bookstores go out like boxers groggy to containment, why not continue this momentum, offering you all the latest literary novelties.

“Hunger Games : the ballad of The snake and the bird singer” by Suzanne Collins, released may 20 in Pocket Youth

The saga of success of Suzanne Collins is back with a prequel. Its film version is already in the pipes. In the program, the youth President Snow’s, not very loved by the young heroine Katniss Everdeen. The work should be carried out 64 years before the plot of the now famous trilogy, worn by actress Jennifer Lawrence at the screen.

“The day of ashes” by Jean-Christophe Grangé, June 3, at Albin Michel

The author of “Crimson Rivers” takes us to Alsace, where a lifeless body was discovered in a church. A murder at the heart of a religious community of anabaptist.

“Whatever happens” by Danielle Steel, may 28, at The Presses de la Cité

The U.s. is adding an umpteenth best-sellers to his collection with “Whatever happens”, in which she tells the story of a mother, watching her children take flight.

“Return of service” by John Le Carré, may 28, at Threshold

The father of “The Spy who came in from the cold” comes a portrait of british intelligence, surrounded by spies décatis, an oligarch of ukraine, against the background of a Brexit and parts of badminton.

“Women without mercy” of Camilla Läckberg, June 3, at Actes Sud

Three women trapped in relationships that are toxic and destructive unite to put an end to their ordeal and to commit the irreparable.

“Adichats” of Michel Serres, June 3, in the editions of the Apple tree

The late philosopher of the Lot-et-Garonne, disappeared almost a year, remade about him. He speaks of his youth agenaise and in his journeys through the world. An indirect way to tell the transformations of the society that he has observed throughout his life.

“Isabelle, in the afternoon,” Douglas Kennedy, June 4, at Belfond

Kennedy sets the stage for the courtship of a young american student with a certain Isabelle, met in the Paris of the 1970s. A true declaration of love to the French capital.

“Life is false of adults,” Elena Ferrante, June 9, Gallimard

The author hit “The girlfriend prodigious” offers a new story set in the city in the south of Italy, Naples. As a heroine, she chooses Giovanna, who will learn to read through the lighthouse of adults, via an aunt to the evil reputation.

“And that lasts only for the sweet moments” of Virginia Grimaldi, June 17, at Fayard

The one who received the title of novelist the most read of the year 2019 comes back with “And that lasts only for the sweet moments”, a portrait of three generations of women, three ages decisive of their life.

“In the name of truth” of Viveca Sten, June 17, at Albin Michel

Still intoxicated not far from Sandhamn, theatre favorite of the author to successful Swedish Viveca Stern. From the menu, the disappearance of a child within a camp of sailing on a background of harassment. A new case to handle for the inspector Thomas Andreasson and his colleagues.

“No Sex in The City” by Candace Bushnell, June 17, at Albin Michel

20 years after the release of the monument of the “Chick Lit” that is “Sex and the City”, Candance Bushnell gives cover, and we tell the pangs of the fifty-plus market of love.