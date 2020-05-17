Now, Drake wants to take his role of father

At the end of the month of march, Drake has shared some touching pictures of her son, Adonis. After a long time a secret of his paternity, he explained, during a podcast with Lil Wayne, being now freed of a weight.



Last Friday, Drake delighted the audience with a mixtape surprise titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Referring, in particular, this project in the course of a podcast with his friend Lil WaneDrake is also assigned on his fatherhood, a status that it has long denied. At the end of the month of march, the interpreter of “Toosie Slide has revealed a few pictures of her son, Adonis, on Instagram. “It was great to share this with the world”, he said.

“I have not even spoken to anyone of what I had planned. I just woke up one morning and I said to myself : “You know what ? I want to do it”.” Drake explains that he did not want, that because of his celebrity, his son is forced to be hidden. By revealing these pictures, he confesses that he will be freed of a weight. Now, the only thing that matters in his eyes is “to be able to go do stuff with his son”.

Drake : “Continue my music while being there for my son”

In this interview, Drake explains to have taken example on several rappers, such as relays Complex. “Many of us, such as 2Chainz, are fathers funky”, he notes. Then, it is directly addressed to Lil Wayne, explaining to him that it gave him the confidence he needed.

“We can see the way your children look at you the time that you spend doing it as a father. Therefore, it is very inspiring to me to know that I can continue my music and to be there for my son,” he admits to his friend. A behavior inspiration that drove him to assume, and to love his role of father.

