NRJ Belgique | check out these things you didn’t know about Miley Cyrus

Of the series of teens” Hannah Montana“today, the young Miley has grown well.

If her love life made a lot of news in recent time, it also continues to surprise us with his talent of writing and her videos and provocative.

Far from its image of a small girl, Miley Cyrus is a perfect woman who has probably still some secrets to you.

Here is a series of information side of the singer that you didn’t know, without a doubt, existence…

If you didn’t know it yet, his real name is not Miley.

At birth, she bore the name Destiny Hope Cyrus. A little less slamming than Miley, but just as original.

Two first names promising an eventful life, which are quickly processed. The little girl, always smiling, surnomée Smiley has finally opted for Miley that she will adopt definitely in 2008.

Miley has 5 brothers and sisters.

Half brothers and sisters to be exact. Her mother, Tish, had already had two daughters from her previous union, and her father, Billy Rae, of a son. Together, his parents have 3 children :

Miley, Braison and Noah.

It should not play Hannah Montana.

Initially, Miley has not had the role, considered too young and too small.

After reflection, they eventually fall for the smile of the girl and have chosen to interpêter Miley Stewart for 6 years.

It is a fan of tattoos !

We do not have them all counted but it would be more than 20 all over the body.

An animal lover

And especially dogs. She has had up to 5 under one roof at the same time…

She made pêter scores of Youtube with her music video Wrecking Ball

On its release, the clip has accumulated more than 19 million views in less than 24 hours. We discovered a Miley Cyrus completely changed and naked on a ball démolission !

She takes to heart the defence of the rights of women and LGBT+

She had also campaigned for gay marriage to be voted on in some american states.